Preston Lord case updates; body of Phoenix child found in dumpster: this week's top stories

Child found in dumpster; Preston Lord case | Crime Files
Our top stories this week heavily include the developments in Queen Creek PD's Preston Lord case months after the teen died after being beaten at a Halloween party. We're also taking a look back at the tragic incident of three people being killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Here are the top stories from Dec. 24-30.
1. Preston Lord homicide case: Queen Creek PD submits charges against 7 people
The Queen Creek Police Department confirms charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney against seven people.
2. 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home
A holiday gathering at a home in Phoenix on Christmas Eve turned deadly.
3. Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations
The Gilbert Police Department announced they're reopening four criminal cases of teen violence. At least one case involves a 16-year-old who was beaten outside of a restaurant. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
4. Pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend found dead in a car, according to her family
18-year-old Savanah Soto was nine months pregnant and was reported missing after she failed to show up for her scheduled induction
5. Brothers hospitalized after shooting each other in Glendale, police say
Police in Glendale are investigating a shooting on Monday that left two people hurt.
6. Preston Lord murder investigation: Queen Creek Police say some parents are not cooperating with probe
Queen Creek's police chief made the claim in a statement that was issued in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incident back in October that led to the death of the 16-year-old teen.
7. Gilbert Goons: Police speak out amid community concerns over teen violence
Gilbert Police officials have released photos connected to an assault incident earlier in the year, as the department looks into cases that might be connected with the so-called 'Gilbert Goons' group.
8. Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more
Quaker Oats is recalling granola bars and cereals sold nationwide over a risk of salmonella; hundreds of thousands of air fryers have been recalled after three reportedly caused burn injuries; thousands of Coca-Cola products are being recalled due to the presence of potential foreign matter; nearly two million travel irons are being recalled due to burn, fire and shock risks; Traeger is recalling one of its propane flat top grill models due to and incorrectly labeled burner knob, which the company says can lead to a fire hazard.
9. Laser incident involving aircraft leads to Arizona man's arrest: PD
A Phoenix man is in jail, according to police, following a laser strike incident involving aircraft that are about to land at Sky Harbor Airport.
10. Body of young child found in west Phoenix dumpster, mother arrested
Phoenix Police say officers responded to 31st Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a body found in a dumpster. When the officers got to the scene, they found the remains of a young child.