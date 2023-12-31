Preston Lord case updates; body of Phoenix child found in dumpster: this week's top stories

Our top stories this week heavily include the developments in Queen Creek PD's Preston Lord case months after the teen died after being beaten at a Halloween party. We're also taking a look back at the tragic incident of three people being killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Here are the top stories from Dec. 24-30.

1. Preston Lord homicide case: Queen Creek PD submits charges against 7 people

2. 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home

3. Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations

4. Pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend found dead in a car, according to her family

5. Brothers hospitalized after shooting each other in Glendale, police say

6. Preston Lord murder investigation: Queen Creek Police say some parents are not cooperating with probe

7. Gilbert Goons: Police speak out amid community concerns over teen violence

8. Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more

9. Laser incident involving aircraft leads to Arizona man's arrest: PD

10. Body of young child found in west Phoenix dumpster, mother arrested