Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
9
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until WED 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Parker Valley

Prince Harry has a new gig: Executive at Silicon Valley startup

By KTVU staff
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2
article

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - Prince Harry has a new gig.

The Duke of Sussex will become the "chief impact officer" of BetterUp Inc., a San Francisco-based firm that touts it is involved in "pioneering growth for the whole person" by providing tips to strengthen "mental fitness" and "peak performance," the Wall Street Journal reported.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have both stepped back from their roles as full-time working members of the British monarchy and they are now capitalizing on their celebrity with lucrative business deals, the Journal reported

Prince Harry is expected to have input into initiatives at BetterUp including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey detailing their account of life inside Buckingham Palace. 

The couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove the duchess to thoughts of suicide.

They also painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives.

Markle, 39, admitted that she was naive at the start of her relationship with Prince Harry and unprepared for the strictures of royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were quitting royal duties last year, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media, and moved to North America.

That split became official this year, and the interview was widely seen as their first opportunity to explain their decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

RELATED: 