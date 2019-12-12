Proposal to hold public hearings on closure of 3 Phoenix schools voted down by governing board

A proposal to hold public hearings on the potential closure of three Phoenix schools was voted down by a governing board, effectively putting a stop to the proposal.

The vote happened Thursday night at the Phoenix Elementary School District's offices near Seventh Street and McDowell Road. The proposal to hold public hearings was voted down by a 3-2 vote.

The proposal would close Emerson School, Dunbar School and Faith North Preschool. Officials say enrollment at the schools has been steadily dropping in the last four years. A lack of affordable housing is also impacting the number of students attending each school.

Had the proposal been approved, students would be sent to other nearby schools.