Prosecutors could pursue charges in violent brawl between family members at Disneyland

A violent brawl among family members at Disneyland that was captured on video over the weekend is being reviewed by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The Anaheim Police Department investigated the case and presented its findings to the office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer for "review and prosecution," APD said in a tweet.

The video, that was posted on YouTube by SJP35 Production, showed a fight break out on Saturday at Disneyland's Toontown. At least two men and two women were involved in the altercation, who authorities said were related.

WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children

The video showed a woman spit in a man's face. He retaliated by hitting her numerous times. Moments later, the video showed that same man knocks down another woman, accusing her of hitting his mother. Some spectators tried to intervene and stop the fight, as children and other guests at the park watched. During the video, children could be heard crying and screaming in the background.

Anaheim Police said that officers tried to interview the relatives but said that no one was cooperative. Later in a tweet, adding that "the parties involved all denied anything occurred."

Police initially said they were unable to obtain video of the incident, but opened the investigation when the video was obtained to see who did what and if there is the potential for filing criminal charges.

"If you are, or if you know someone who is a victim of #DomesticViolence please seek help. In Orange County, the Anaheim Police Department hosts the Orange County Family Justice Center, a co-located facility with police detectives, prosecutors, victim advocates, and non-profit groups who serve domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, and sexual assault victims and survivors," Anaheim Police said in a post about the incident on Facebook. "The center is located at 150 W. Vermont Ave in Anaheim."