Prostitution suspect accused of fleeing; family remembers Mesa shooting victim | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an undercover operation that nabbed a prostitution suspect to a family's vow to search for justice after a deadly weekend shooting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 29, 2024.

1. Prostitution suspect fled from officers, police say

A woman accused of engaging in prostitution has been arrested by police, after she tried to run away from officers who were taking part in an undercover operation. Here are the details on what happened, according to detectives.

2. Family remembers Mesa shooting victim

As police continue to investigate a deadly shooting outside a Mesa pet shop, loved ones say the victim was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and they are looking for justice after what had happened.

3. Glendale attempted kidnapping latest

A girl walking to school in Glendale on Friday was able to escape her would-be kidnapper who is now behind bars, the police department said.

4. Plane of long-lost aviation icon possibly spotted

A marine robotics company may have unraveled the mystery of Amelia Earhart's disappearance. Utilizing sonar technology, they detected an image resembling her aircraft west of her projected landing spot in the Pacific Ocean.

5. Shocking find in Mexico

An undetermined number of hacked-up bodies have been found in two vehicles abandoned on a bridge in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz, prosecutors said Monday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/29/2024

It's been a warm day, but we are also expecting some wet weather later on this week.