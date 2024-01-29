Prostitution suspect accused of fleeing; family remembers Mesa shooting victim | Nightly Roundup

From an undercover operation that nabbed a prostitution suspect to a family's vow to search for justice after a deadly weekend shooting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 29, 2024.

1. Prostitution suspect fled from officers, police say

Featured article

2. Family remembers Mesa shooting victim

Featured article

3. Glendale attempted kidnapping latest

Featured article

4. Plane of long-lost aviation icon possibly spotted

Featured article

5. Shocking find in Mexico

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight