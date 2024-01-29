Arizona prostitution suspect arrested after fleeing from officers | Crime Files

Police involved in a "multi-agency proactive operation to combat sex trafficking and prostitution" arrested a woman recently for an alleged attempt to provide sexual services to a person in exchange for pay.

That person, according to court documents, turned out to be an undercover police detective, and the suspect managed to get away from officers for some time before she was arrested.

Here are the details in this case.

Who is the suspect?

Breanna Christine Slocum

Scottsdale Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Brianna Christine Slocum.

Slocum, according to the documents, was arrested on Jan. 27.

What led to Slocum's arrest?

A Scottsdale Police Detective said, in Slocum's court documents, that an ad was found on Jan. 23 on a website that is "known for prostitution and escort services." The detective identified himself as part of Scottsdale Police's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), and HEAT detectives were involved in the aforementioned "multi-agency proactive operation."

"The operation focused on contacting adult women who provide sexual contact in exchange for money or other forms of compensation, as well as adult offenders who may be trafficking these women or facilitating the acts of prostitution, sex buyers and adults who were looking to engage in sexual activity with juveniles," read a portion of the court documents. "One aspect of the operation was to potentially rescue victims, either adults or underage victims, who may have been sexually trafficked and to provide them with resources giving them the ability to exit from the life."

Eventually, the detective made contact with a woman via video chat. The video chat user's identity was redacted from court documents, but investigators state that the woman who appeared in the video chat matches Slocum's MVD photograph.

The interaction, as listed in court documents, contained sexually suggestive conversations and sexually explicit acts, including the undercover officer showing a prosthetic private part to Slocum, after she stated that she wanted to verify that the person at the other end of the conversation was not police. Slocum also showed her breast to the officer.

Eventually, the detective said a price for services was agreed upon, and the woman was told to head to a home near 104th Street and McDowell Mountain Ranch Road.

Slocum, according to court documents, showed up in the area at the same time as another person who was described by detectives as a "sex worker." Investigators did not identify that other person.

"When the other sex worker exited her vehicle and began walking toward the residence, [Slocum] got back into her car and left the scene," read a portion of the court documents.

A Goodyear Police detective then tried to stop Slocum's car in the area of 102nd Way and McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, but Slocum fled as a detective tried to open the car door. She was arrested on Jan. 27 in the area of 68th Street and Osborn.

What is Slocum being accused of?

Officials said Slocum is being accused of committing the following offenses:

A judge has set a bond of $3,500 for Slocum, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for her on Feb. 6.