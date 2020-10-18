Queen Creek woman fighting cancer receives random act of kindness

A Queen Creek woman battling stage four pancreatic cancer received a big surprise when a stranger decided to stop by and drop off a special gift.

The woman says this simple act of kindness made her year.

"One of the best thing that’s happened to me in a long time," Kim Whipple said of the surprise.

She was sitting on the front porch at her son’s Queen Creek home when a stranger walked up, handing her a letter.

"She’s holding it and says, 'I want to give you this,' Whipple recalled.

She didn’t have the energy to open it herself, so when her son and daughter-in-law got home, she asked them to read it to her.

The letter partially read, "I don’t know you and you don’t know me but I was out walking my dog and I noticed a lady sitting in your garage who was sick."

The letter went on to offer prayers for Kim and for her family, saying, "My heart is with your family and the lady I saw sitting in the chair."

Also enclosed in the letter was $60.

In July of 2019, Whipple was given only a year to live, but now, she says doctors are hopeful that she might end up in remission. She credits the many prayers from family and friends in helping her make it to this point.

Now to know that she has one more person out there praying, she says that means the world to her.

"I truly believe that’s what’s making it work so well for me," Whipple said.