Queen Creek yoga instructor spreads messages of self-love, raises money for nonprofits

A Valley woman is starting her own version of the butterfly effect by using yoga to teach people how to love themselves and make big changes in their lives.

Now, she's working to spread love by participating in two different fundraisers.

Erica Marquez is the owner of Butterfly Effect Aerial Yoga. She started her practice when she was a social worker as a way to meditate and stay in shape.

Along the way, she realized she could also help people by teaching these techniques.

"I started in the middle of the pandemic, and it has allowed that social worker side of me to be able to reach out to people in my community," Marquez said.

Classes aren't held in the traditional brick-and-mortar studio - it's all mobile.

On April 24, the yoga "studio" is hosting a charity event at Desert Sky Park, where they'll offer six 30-minute classes in exchange for $10 minimum donations.





The proceeds, according to Marquez, will go to Maggie's Place in Phoenix, which is a shelter dedicated to helping pregnant women that need help getting away from their current life situation.

"They're just really an amazing organization that help women in a time of need," Marquez said.

The yoga instructor is also entered in a Yoga Warrior competition, which is supporting the nonprofit Yoga for Veterans project. All money raised will help veterans across the country use yoga as a form of therapy for symptoms of PTSD.

"If I win the contest, I get a slot in a magazine to help spread my message of loving yourself," Marquez explained.

Just like her students need the support of the silks while up in the air, Marquez needs community support to keep making a difference.

Online: https://www.butterflyeffectaerialyoga.com

More on the Desert Sky Park charity event: https://www.wellnessliving.com/rs/event/butterfly_effect_aerial_yoga?k_class=282266