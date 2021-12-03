Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's Green Chili Stew

article

Ingredients:

1 onion

small pork roast

3 Roma tomatoes

3 roasted green chili peppers

2 cloves garlic

3 cups chicken stock

4 large carrots

salt

pepper

cumin

Directions:

chop onion and brown with oil over medium heat add pork roast, chopped up like stew meat add diced tomatoes add chopped green chilies add chopped garlic add chicken stock season to taste let simmer for 3 hours

For more recipes and fun reels, follow Syleste on Instagram at @sylestefox10

More recipes: