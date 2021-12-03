Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's Green Chili Stew
Ingredients:
- 1 onion
- small pork roast
- 3 Roma tomatoes
- 3 roasted green chili peppers
- 2 cloves garlic
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 4 large carrots
- salt
- pepper
- cumin
Directions:
- chop onion and brown with oil over medium heat
- add pork roast, chopped up like stew meat
- add diced tomatoes
- add chopped green chilies
- add chopped garlic
- add chicken stock
- season to taste
- let simmer for 3 hours
For more recipes and fun reels, follow Syleste on Instagram at @sylestefox10
