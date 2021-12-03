Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's Green Chili Stew

FOX 10 Phoenix
Ingredients: 

  • 1 onion
  • small pork roast
  • 3 Roma tomatoes
  • 3 roasted green chili peppers
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 3 cups chicken stock
  • 4 large carrots
  • salt
  • pepper
  • cumin

Directions:

  1. chop onion and brown with oil over medium heat
  2. add pork roast, chopped up like stew meat
  3. add diced tomatoes
  4. add chopped green chilies
  5. add chopped garlic
  6. add chicken stock
  7. season to taste
  8. let simmer for 3 hours

