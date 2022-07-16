Recipes: Healthy back to school breakfast and lunch ideas
The kids will be going back to school soon, so we're taking about healthy breakfast and lunch ideas with Jamie Miller, a dietitian at Village Health Clubs.
Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches
Savory
- 2 Whole Grain Waffles
- 1 Slice Canadian Bacon
- 1-2 Eggs, fried, scrambled, or hard-boiled
- 1 slice 2% Cheese
Sweet
- 2 Whole Grain Waffles
- 1 1/2 tbsp Nut Butter
- ¼ cup Sliced Fruit (banana, berries, peaches, grapes)
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
English Muffin Pizza
- 1 whole grain English muffin, split into 2 halves
- 1 tbsp marinara sauce
- 2 tbsp shredded 2% cheese
- 2 tbsp produce of choice (chopped broccoli, bell peppers, chopped spinach, black olives, mushrooms, pineapple, etc.)
- 1 tbsp sliced ham, turkey, or chopped chicken
Preheat oven to 425F. Top each English muffin half with sauce, desired toppings, and cheese. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted, and English muffin is slightly toasted. To make ahead, freeze in a single layer, then place in a Tupperware or plastic bag. Warm in a toaster oven or defrost overnight in the refrigerator to enjoy.
Nutrition (per recipe): 230 calories, 4g fat, 32g carbs, 10g protein
Yogurt Ranch Dip
- 1 container (8 ounces) fat-free Greek yogurt
- 1/2 packet dry ranch mix (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder)
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp dried dill
- 1/4 tsp salt
Combine dip mix with Greek yogurt and stir Serve with assorted vegetables.
Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip
- 6 oz low sugar vanilla yogurt (Dannon Triple Zero or Siggis)
- 1 tbsp nut butter
- Produce of choice (slices apples, berries, grapes, celery, etc.)
Stir together peanut butter and yogurt until smooth. Slice fruit of choice and scoop up yogurt with the fruit.