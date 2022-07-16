Recipes: Healthy back to school breakfast and lunch ideas

The kids will be going back to school soon, so we're taking about healthy breakfast and lunch ideas with Jamie Miller, a dietitian at Village Health Clubs.

Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches

Savory

2 Whole Grain Waffles

1 Slice Canadian Bacon

1-2 Eggs, fried, scrambled, or hard-boiled

1 slice 2% Cheese

Sweet

2 Whole Grain Waffles

1 1/2 tbsp Nut Butter

¼ cup Sliced Fruit (banana, berries, peaches, grapes)

Sprinkle of cinnamon

English Muffin Pizza

1 whole grain English muffin, split into 2 halves

1 tbsp marinara sauce

2 tbsp shredded 2% cheese

2 tbsp produce of choice (chopped broccoli, bell peppers, chopped spinach, black olives, mushrooms, pineapple, etc.)

1 tbsp sliced ham, turkey, or chopped chicken

Preheat oven to 425F. Top each English muffin half with sauce, desired toppings, and cheese. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted, and English muffin is slightly toasted. To make ahead, freeze in a single layer, then place in a Tupperware or plastic bag. Warm in a toaster oven or defrost overnight in the refrigerator to enjoy.

Nutrition (per recipe): 230 calories, 4g fat, 32g carbs, 10g protein

Yogurt Ranch Dip

1 container (8 ounces) fat-free Greek yogurt

1/2 packet dry ranch mix (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder)

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp dried dill

1/4 tsp salt

Combine dip mix with Greek yogurt and stir Serve with assorted vegetables.

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip

6 oz low sugar vanilla yogurt (Dannon Triple Zero or Siggis)

1 tbsp nut butter

Produce of choice (slices apples, berries, grapes, celery, etc.)

Stir together peanut butter and yogurt until smooth. Slice fruit of choice and scoop up yogurt with the fruit.

