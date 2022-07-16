Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Recipes: Healthy back to school breakfast and lunch ideas

Published 
Updated 9:54AM
Recipes
FOX 10 Phoenix

Healthy breakfast and lunch ideas

The kids will be going back to school soon, so we're taking about healthy breakfast and lunch ideas with Jamie Miller, a dietitian at Village Health Clubs.

Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches

Savory

  • 2 Whole Grain Waffles
  • 1 Slice Canadian Bacon
  • 1-2 Eggs, fried, scrambled, or hard-boiled
  • 1 slice 2% Cheese

Sweet

  • 2 Whole Grain Waffles
  • 1 1/2 tbsp Nut Butter
  • ¼ cup Sliced Fruit (banana, berries, peaches, grapes)
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon

English Muffin Pizza

  • 1 whole grain English muffin, split into 2 halves
  • 1 tbsp marinara sauce
  • 2 tbsp shredded 2% cheese
  • 2 tbsp produce of choice (chopped broccoli, bell peppers, chopped spinach, black olives, mushrooms, pineapple, etc.)
  • 1 tbsp sliced ham, turkey, or chopped chicken

Preheat oven to 425F. Top each English muffin half with sauce, desired toppings, and cheese. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted, and English muffin is slightly toasted. To make ahead, freeze in a single layer, then place in a Tupperware or plastic bag. Warm in a toaster oven or defrost overnight in the refrigerator to enjoy.

Nutrition (per recipe): 230 calories, 4g fat, 32g carbs, 10g protein

Yogurt Ranch Dip

  • 1 container (8 ounces) fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 packet dry ranch mix (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder)
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp dried dill
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Combine dip mix with Greek yogurt and stir Serve with assorted vegetables.

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip

  • 6 oz low sugar vanilla yogurt (Dannon Triple Zero or Siggis)
  • 1 tbsp nut butter
  • Produce of choice (slices apples, berries, grapes, celery, etc.)

Stir together peanut butter and yogurt until smooth. Slice fruit of choice and scoop up yogurt with the fruit.  
 