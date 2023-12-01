Recipes: Pop's Coffee cookies, brownies, chocolate-peppermint drops

With December comes the holiday baking season. Pop's Coffee founder Kimberly Guimarin created some easy homemade recipes that feature coffee! You can stay caffeinated and enjoy some sweet treats this holiday season.

Mocha Cutout Cookies

Give gingerbread cookies a run for their money this holiday season!

Ingredients:

½ c. Pop’s Coffee

1 c. shortening, melted

½ c. baking cocoa

1 c. molasses

2 large eggs, room temperature

4 c. all-purpose baking flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground cloves

Confectioner’s sugar for sprinkling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat together shortening and cocoa until blended. Then beat in molasses, sugar, eggs and Pop’s Coffee Sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and cloves. Combine sifted mixture into molasses mixture to form a soft dough. Divide dough in half and shape two discs. Wrap each disc in plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator for one hour. Roll out chilled dough to ¼-inch thickness. Cut into shapes with a 3-inch cookie cutter. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes. Allow to cool then dust with confectioner’s sugar. Enjoy!

==Ultra-Easy Coffee Brownies

With just a few ingredients and steps, these delectable brownies can be whipped up in no time!



Ingredients:

1 c. Pop’s Coffee Brazilian Dark, brewed

1 box brownie mix



Directions:

Prepare the brownie mix according to package directions, replacing the water with brewed Pop’s Coffee. Bake according to package directions. Enjoy!

==

Shortbread Cookies with Espresso Mocha Glaze

These dreamy cookies are perfect to dunk into a hot cup of coffee!

Shortbread Ingredients:

1 ½ c. unsalted butter at room temperature

1 c. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

3 ½ c. all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. salt

Glaze Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Pop’s Coffee Espresso Italiano, brewed and cooled

2 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 c. powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a stand mixer, add the butter and sugar. Mix until combined, then add vanilla. Sift together the flour and salt. Add to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix on low until the dough comes together. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and shape into a disc. Place the disc in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Roll the dough to 1/2 -inch thickness and cut into 3x1 inch rectangles. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool. Meanwhile, whisk together the Pop’s Coffee Espresso Italiano, cocoa and powdered sugar. Partially dip cooked shortbread cookies into the glaze then place on parchment paper to set. Enjoy!

==

Chocolate-Peppermint Drops

Drop one of these little gems into a fresh cup of coffee for a seasonal sip like no other!

Ingredients:

30 unwrapped peppermint discs, plus more for crushing

2 c. milk chocolate chips

½ c. heavy cream

Crushed peppermint discs



Directions:

Heat heavy cream in microwave, but do not allow it to come to a boil. Place chocolate chips in large bowl. Pour heated heavy cream over chocolate chips and stir until chocolate is melted and creamy. Dip each mint into chocolate with a candy fork. Allow chocolate to drip back into bowl. Place mint on parchment-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with crushed peppermint discs. Let dry, then place in an air-tight container. To enjoy, gently slip a chocolate-peppermint drop in a hot cup of coffee.

Recipes courtesy of Pop's Coffee - https://www.popspremiumcoffee.com