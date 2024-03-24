Expand / Collapse search

Road rage in Scottsdale; two arrested after US 60 overnight incident | Nightly Roundup

Updated  March 24, 2024 7:26pm MST
Tonight's top stories include the report of two people being arrested on suspicion of DUI after an overnight incident on US 60 in Mesa. Another top story is Kate and Prince William releasing new statement after the princess' cancer announcement.

1. Scottsdale road rage crash leads to shooting on Loop 101, DPS says

Two people are in trouble after Arizona troopers say they were involved in a road rage crash that led to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

2. Chain of events on Mesa's US 60 ends in 2 arrested on suspicion of DUI

A car involved in a Mesa crash early Sunday morning flipped onto US 60, the police department said, causing a series of events that led to two arrests.

3. Kate and Prince William release new statement after cancer announcement

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William have released a new statement this weekend following Kate’s shocking cancer announcement Friday.

4. Severe geomagnetic storm could create Northern Lights displays in southern US on Sunday, Monday

A severe geomagnetic storm is underway, which could create auroras as far south as Alabama and Northern California.

5. New horror film earns $666,666 on Sunday's box office

The weekend box office got a little fright thanks to one of the new horror films, which earned $666,666 on a single day.