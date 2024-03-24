Road rage in Scottsdale; two arrested after US 60 overnight incident | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of two people being arrested on suspicion of DUI after an overnight incident on US 60 in Mesa. Another top story is Kate and Prince William releasing new statement after the princess' cancer announcement.

1. Scottsdale road rage crash leads to shooting on Loop 101, DPS says

2. Chain of events on Mesa's US 60 ends in 2 arrested on suspicion of DUI

3. Kate and Prince William release new statement after cancer announcement

4. Severe geomagnetic storm could create Northern Lights displays in southern US on Sunday, Monday

5. New horror film earns $666,666 on Sunday's box office