Roof at Glendale gas station suffers partial collapse; 2 cars damaged

Parts of the West Valley were hit hard by a storm that brought rain, hail, and even a funnel cloud to the Valley Monday, and it appears the storm left its mark on a gas station near 67th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale, which suffered a partial roof collapse.

"Your worst nightmare," said Heather Ramos. "It sounded like a train, like a bomb. Terrifying."

The Ramos family tried to take cover from the hailstorm but encountered chaos as they sought shelter at the gas station.

"My husband said, 'I think the roof is going to collapse', but you know, I didn’t think that that could really happen," said Heather. "We were all in the car, and sure enough, it collapsed."

The family weren’t the only ones taking cover, as video shows cars escaping the hail, and in a matter of minutes, disaster came as the awning gave in from the weight of the hail.

"I was screaming because the water came in, because the metal came crashing down on the car and the water was pouring in on us, I guess the water from the roof," said Heather. "I thought she was drowning because my husband was screaming to open the door, and I'm like 'grab our baby!'"

Heather said people were running and screaming.

"I’m shaking," said Heather. "The most terrifying day in my life."

Luckily, no one was hurt.