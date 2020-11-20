Rudy Giuliani’s son, a White House aide, tests positive for COVID-19

article

Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani and a special assistant to President Donald Trump, said Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Giuliani wrote on Twitter that he received his results Friday morning.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” he said.

Giuliani’s diagnosis is the latest of several Trump administration and campaign officials to have contracted the virus.

His father, Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has lead the Trump campaign’s legal fight following the 2020 presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani and others had held a press conference Thursday to allege, without evidence, a widespread Democratic election conspiracy involving multiple states and voting machines. Election officials across the country, as well as in Trump’s own administration, have said repeatedly there was no widespread fraud in the election.

