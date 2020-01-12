Rural Metro Fire: Two men stabbed at Christmas tree burning event near Fountain Hills

article

Rural Metro Fire says to men were taken to the hospital after reportedly being stabbed at a Christmas tree burning event near Fountain Hills.

Fire officials say there were reports of the event in the area of North Bush Highway and Sycamore Creek.

An altercation happened in which two men suffered stab wounds, according to Rural Metro Fire. Both were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the investigation.