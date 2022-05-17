Russia-Ukraine War: Arizona woman voices concerns, fears for her family as invasion continues

A Ukrainian woman living in Arizona is sharing her family’s story, as her home country continues to battle the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Every morning, Yelena Krueger, a registered nurse anesthetist who works for Valleywise Health Medical Center, wakes up to check in on her family and friends in Ukraine, and a week ago, she was told about a very close call.

Krueger’s immediate family lives about 2.5 hours south of Kyiv. She said Russians sent missiles over their house, but the missile did not hit.

"The anti-missile system was able to shoot them mid-air, and they both landed in the river," said Krueger. "Of course, everyone heard the explosion, and the ground shook."

Krueger said there were no casualties from the missiles.

"They live every day through bomb threats and fire raids," said Krueger. "Like, six to 12 times within a 24-hour period of time."

Krueger talks to her family daily, but with lapses in communication becoming common, it has become difficult to keep in touch. She is constantly worrying about them.

"Concerned that next time, it could land on the house," said Krueger. "Still feeling like you’re stuck in a bad dream, and you can’t wake up."

Krueger, who has a family and children in America, can’t go to Ukraine to help in person. She is sending money, as well as giving emotional support as much as she can. Krueger is also trying to compartmentalize, so that she can continue on with her every day life.

"It’s hard, but again, sometimes, you just have to do what you’re doing, like your job, and do your best to help people here and hoping that there’s enough people in Ukraine that will help my family," said Krueger.

Krueger said she wanted to speak out about the injustices her family is personally witnessing, because she wants to keep attention on the situation in Ukraine. She also wants everyone else in the world to realize how fortunate they are to wake up without the fear of missiles hitting their home.