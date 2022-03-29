Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Americans in Arizona organize petition for combat jet transfers to Ukraine

article

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Phoenix man is petitioning President Joe Biden to help his homeland.

"I appeal to the President of the United States to allow and facilitate transfer of used combat jets MiG-29 from our ally Poland to Ukraine. Even a limited number of these jets will immensely increase the ability of the Ukrainian Army to counteract Russian airstrikes, and the save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians," read the petition.

Vladimir Marlinski wrote the petition to the President, in hopes that he will allow a transfer of combat jets to Ukraine.

"These are jets which are from Poland, Bulgaria and Slovenia," said Marlinski. "So many people are dead there. So many tanks are destroyed. What else has to happen to not cross the line?"

Marlinski says there are only about 200 signatures so far, and substantially more are needed.

According to a March 8 report by the Associated Press, Pentagon officials have rejected Poland's announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine.

Marlinski was asked if he thinks the jet transfers, if done, would somehow escalate conflict.

"I don’t think this is actually reasonable thinking, because it's already escalated," Marlinski said.

Others weigh in

Dmitri Logvinenko, a former member of the Soviet Army who is now a United States citizens, weighed in on the petition.

"I think it’s a good idea overall, because Ukraine needs planes as well as tanks and all other weapons. The more weaponry the better," said Logvinenko. "Unfortunately, though, I don’t think these petitions are going to go anywhere. It doesn’t matter how many signs we’re getting, how many signatures we’re getting."

Logvinenko says U.S. citizens should appeal to politicians for support.

"It’s all up to politicians," said Logvinenko. "I don’t know if they’re willing to go this far."

