Scottsdale family appealing 2016 police shooting with US Supreme Court

The family of a Scottsdale man shot and killed by police, is appealing their wrongful death and excessive force case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Back in July of 2016, two officers responded to the Sprouts grocery store near 93rd Avenue and Shea Boulevard where investigators say 24-year-old Dylan Liberti was acting erratically.

There was a struggle and a foot pursuit before an officer opened fire.

Liberti's family is challenging the legal concept of "qualified immunity," which protects government officials from liability for violating someone's rights as long as an officer alleges that "clearly established law" lets them do that.

Jeannine Liberti, his mother, says, "There was no reason, him lying there, dying."

Investigators say Liberti wouldn't follow commands during the incident and confronted an officer with a knife which led to the shooting.