Scottsdale, HonorHealth team up to vaccinate senior citizens

It has been incredibly tough for seniors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as they work to navigate technology and transportation struggles.

Now, the City of Scottsdale and HonorHealth have teamed up to help senior citizens through this process by bringing the vaccine to them.

"I would rather I not get this disease, and that is why I am here," said 93-year-old Ruth Asher, who has received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

It hasn't been easy for Asher to get that first dose.

"I don’t have a computer. I didn’t go on the telephone, and the lines I was given, they appreciate your call, and after you stay on the line for 25 minutes, I would hang up," said Asher.

Asher isn’t the only one facing the difficulty of this process, which is why the Scottsdale city officials teamed up with HonorHealth to bring the vaccine to senior citizens at the Granite Reef Senior Center.

"Many of these seniors are 90 and older, and it is difficult for them to go too far from home," said Jennifer Murphy with the City of Scottsdale.

"We realize outreach has been important," said Michelle Pabis with HonorHealth.

The city went directly to senior residents, signed them up, and even set up transportation to get the senior residents to the vaccination site. In all, 63 residents were vaccinated on Feb. 10.

For some, it has taken the stress away during this scary & difficult time.

"I am thrilled. I am feeling really lucky," said one person.

"I am trying to stay alive so I can be healthy, and I appreciate it is closer to my house than Glendale and Chandler," said Asher.

