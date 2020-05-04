Search underway for suspect in sexual assault incident at Chandler apartment

article

Chandler Police officials are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault incident.

According to a statement released on Monday, the incident happened at around 4:00 p.m. on May 2, at an apartment near McQueen and Germann Roads. The victim is described as an adult woman.

The suspect is described by police as possibly a Hispanic or dark-skinned Caucasian man, about 6' tall with a husky build. The suspect sports wavy brown hair with brown eyes, long eyelashes, and may have well-groomed eyebrows.

The suspect, according to investigators, was last seen wearing a black face mask typical of the type worn during the COVID-19 pandemic, and wore a dark tan colored long-sleeve zip-up coat with a collar and matching colored pants, in what appeared to be some type of work uniform.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment of the suspect.

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)