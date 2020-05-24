Sedona businesses see tourism increase as Arizona begins to reopen during pandemic

Arizona is working to get back in business, and one area in the state that relies heavily on tourism is Sedona.

The tourist hot spot was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state shut down and no one was visiting.

The tourist favorite relies heavily on their summer visitors, with March and April being their busiest months of the whole year.

However, Memorial Day weekend did not disappoint when it came to bringing visitors to Sedona.

The stay-at-home order is now lifted in the state, but many businesses worried that crowds still wouldn't come to town.

Chase Gilomen with Cowboy Club restaurant in downtown Sedona says the restaurant has been increasingly busy.

While not many tourists had masks, all employees are required to wear them, he said. Adding that safety of their employees is always their top priority.

"We’re still trying to feel our way around this virus," Gilomen said.

Restaurant owners say they hope to keep this momentum going throughout the summer.

To keep updated on how Sedona is responding to the pandemic, visit https://visitsedona.com/