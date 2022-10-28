Serious motorcycle crash shuts down I-10 in west Phoenix

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix are closed due to a serious motorcycle crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials say at least one person was seriously injured in the collision near 67th Avenue early Friday morning, but did not release any other details about what happened.

Traffic is being diverted at Loop 202 South Mountain. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

On Oct. 27, the freeway was shut down in the same area during the morning commute due to a collision involving two semi trucks.