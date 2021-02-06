Seven injured, including 4 children, in multi-car crash on I-17 near Anthem

article

Multiple people have been reported injured in a multi-car crash that shut down the I-17 northbound near Anthem Way on Feb. 6, officials say.

Seven people were hurt, including four children, according to Daisy Mountain Fire. Four of the victims are seriously injured.

All of the northbound lanes were closed Saturday morning, but crews have since partially reopened one of the lanes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.