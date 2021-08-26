Expand / Collapse search
2 killed in shooting near Kankakee courthouse, 2 in custody

By Dane Placko and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

KANKAKEE, Ill. - Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the south side entrance of the courthouse near the detention center.

As police arrived, an officer arrested one person who was armed with a weapon, he said. A second person was arrested by sheriff’s deputies while leaving the scene.

The two people killed in the shooting were men in their 20s, Passwater said. A third man was undergoing surgery at a hospital.

"Multiple firearms" were recovered from the scene, including one "long gun," Passwater said.

More information will be released at a news conference around 12:45 p.m., officials said

2 killed, another wounded in shooting outside Kankakee County Courthouse

FOX 32's Dane Placko reports...

Kankakee School District 111 was on lockdown as police investigated.

Kankakee is roughly 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.