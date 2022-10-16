Shooting in Estrella Village leaves 3 teens injured, police say

An investigation is underway after three teenage boys were hurt in a shooting near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said.

Police say the shooting happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing the teens having some kind of dispute.

"Two of the males were witnessed in a dispute with a third individual which escalated into a shooting," police said.

One boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The other two are expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what happened, and they still don't know if any other suspects are involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

