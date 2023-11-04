Shooting victim found in front of Scottsdale restaurant is in critical condition, PD says

Scottsdale Police say a person walked to the front of "Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with a gunshot wound" on Saturday afternoon.

The restaurant is near Scottsdale and Thomas roads.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police are working to learn when and where the shooting happened, and they clarified that the restaurant was not involved.

No more information is available.

Map of where the victim was found: