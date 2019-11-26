Shots fired near Phoenix area high school prompts lockdown

A high school in Phoenix was locked down after shots were fired nearby.

The incident happened in the area of 17th Avenue and McDowell Road, near Franklin Police and Fire High School.

According to Phoenix Police officials, someone in a car speeding through the area got into a confrontation with a student, pointed a handgun and fired shots into the air.

No one was hurt as a result, but officers did lock down the school and then evacuated the campus. An investigation remains ongoing.