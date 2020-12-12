Silent Witness looking for info on armed robbery suspect

Silent Witness is searching for information on a man who robbed a Little Caesars near 44th Street and McDowell on Nov. 17.

Phoenix Police say a man entered the pizza restaurant that evening and asked for the manager at the checkout counter.

When the manager arrived, he removed a handgun from his waistband, demanding money from the cash register. He then fled east down McDowell Road.

Police say he is a 5'7", 170-pound Black man in his 20s or 30s. He has a shaved head and was seen on camera wearing a black shirt with gold letters, dark jeans and a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

