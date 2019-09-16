Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl with autism

article

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl with autism.

Glendale Police are looking for 14-year-old Alicia Navarro. She was last seen on foot when she left her home near the area of 45th Avenue and Rose Lane on Sunday.

Police say Alicia has high-functioning autism. She is Hispanic, 4'5", 95 pounds with braces, last seen wearing the same sweatshirt she is in the above picture, whitewash denim overall skirt, black and white sneakers, carrying a silver Apple MacBook.

If you have any information or see Alicia, please call 911 immediately.