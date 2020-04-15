Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man with mental condition

article

Phoenix Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man who was last seen at his residence near 12th Street and Camelback.

Bruce Auguh was last seen on April 13, and his family says he has a mental disability that makes him seem confused or disoriented, according to the report.

Auguh is 5'2" and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue sweatpants, brown slippers and a green jacket. He also has a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix PD's Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or their after-hours line at (602) 262-6141.