Single mother from Arizona surprised with new car for the holidays

A single mother in Arizona is waking up to a brand new car just in time for the holidays.

Lilia Nava is a mother of three and a domestic violence survivor. Her car was recently broken into and she's needed something to get around ever since then.

Justin Johnson, son of former Phoenix Suns players Eddie Johnson, donated his Chrysler 300 to the Helping Hands for Single Moms program, a nonprofit that supports low-income single mothers and their families.

The organization surprised Nava with the keys on Dec. 22.

"We're just so surprised and blessed," said Nava. "We feel so grateful."

The mother just received her bachelor's degree in nursing at Arizona State University and is working toward earning a nursing license.

