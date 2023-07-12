Expand / Collapse search
Mesa sexual assault suspect on the loose, sketch released

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Mesa.

The alleged assault happened near Adobe Road and Ellis Street at around 5 p.m. on June 11.

Deputies say the suspect followed an underage girl on foot before assaulting her.

A sketch was released, but authorities did not release a description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 602-876-8477 and reference report #IR23-015214.

