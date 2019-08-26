Sky Harbor pup wins TSA’s ‘Cutest K9’ contest

The votes are in for the cutest TSA K9 and here's this year's contest winner!

After a 24-hour, nationwide contest on Instagram, TSA opened the voting polls to the public for the agency's "Top Dog" and this year's winner is Alfie from Phoenix.

"Everyday is fun with this guy. It doesn't feel like work whatsoever," said Jason, a Sky Harbor TSA K9 specialist. "Alfie is a ball of fire. It's been entertaining getting him to the point where he's at. He's like a bull in a China shop."

With more than 100,000 votes cast in this year's contest, Alfie, the 4-year-old Yellow Lab, was one of the four finalists. He even racked up the most votes!

"I didn't quit smiling from the minute I saw his picture on that four finalist page there," Jason said.

Alfie has a tough gig at Sky Harbor, but when he's not working, his handler Jason says this recognition is a sheer reflection of what Alfie brings to TSA, and it's well deserved.

"Working together, side-by-side for two years, we've come a long way and I couldn't be happier for this guy," Jason said.