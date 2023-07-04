Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Slow start to Arizona's monsoon season ups wildfire worries

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - An Arizona summertime visitor has been noticeably absent this time of year.

We haven’t received any monsoon storms since the start of the season and that puts us in a critical fire weather pattern.

The positive is that there's no monsoon rain to dampen our Fourth of July fireworks shows, but that also means no rain to dampen all the crispy, dried vegetation around the Valley.

Add extreme heat and there’s a higher chance of firestorms instead of thunderstorms.

Slow monsoon season ups wildfire worries

The only water pouring down, it seems, can be found at splash pads and pools. There’s not a thunderstorm in sight for the next couple of weeks.

Siquem Lopez is just waiting for a monsoon storm, like most of us.

"I am because it helps us cool down and with all the rain it's good for us, so we're not in the heat all the time," Lopez said.

So far this year, the monsoon moisture has been a no-show.

"It’s been really slow to evolve, it’s still kind of stuck in southern Mexico," says Mike Crimmins with the Department of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona.

The conditions across Arizona right now are ripe for fast-spreading flames and dangerous fires.

"We are entering such a critical period for fire, we haven’t had a lot of monsoon rains yet. We are getting a lot of lightning, we are getting a lot of strong winds. It’s going to be hot and dry. Any spark can set up conditions for a big wildfire," says Molly Hunter, University of Arizona associate research professor.

Beehive Fire burns 3K acres near Nogales

The Beehive Fire has scorched more than 3,000 acres in the Coronado National Forest near Nogales. Arivaca Lake and nearby campgrounds have been closed due to the fire.

However, experts say models show a possibility of extreme wet weather later this year.

"We had a really active winter storm season that hung out into the springtime, but there’s also a robust El Niño forming right now," Crimmins said. "I think later in the season, keeping an eye on the El Niño event could bring us tropical storm activity in the southwest in September and maybe even October."

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait until El Niño comes in September until we get good rain.