SoHo hotel murder suspect linked to attacks targeting women in multiple states

The man wanted for beating and strangling a woman to death inside a SoHo hotel room has an extensive criminal history across multiple states.

Raad Almansoori, 26, is connected to multiple crimes in New York, Florida, Arizona, and Texas, according to the NYPD. Police say Almansoori has a history of targeting women, some of whom are escorts.

After fleeing Soho, Almansoori is accused of taking a flight last Monday from JFK Airport to Arizona, where police said he stole a vehicle at knifepoint and, a day later, forced a woman into a McDonald's and stabbed her several times.

Raad Almansoori. (Surprise Police Department)

Once in police custody, Almansoori admitted to the McDonald's attack, along with the knife incident in Phoenix, even telling them to "Google the SoHo 54 hotel." Through credit card usage, police tracked his whereabouts from New York to Arizona.

In 2023, police said he kidnapped a woman and sexually assaulted her in Sumter County, Florida, but was released after posting bail. Almansoori also has an outstanding warrant in Texas.

SoHo hotel murder

According to police sources, Almansoori is responsible for the death of 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, a Queens woman found unconscious next to a bloody iron inside the SoHo 54 Hotel on Watts Street.

Oleas-Arancibia was later pronounced dead, and police had determined she had been beaten with the iron and strangled. The NYC medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. Bits of plastic were found embedded in her skull, police said.

Police had been searching for a man who they said left the hotel wearing Oleas-Arancibia's leggings.

On Monday, Almansoori was booked into jail and is being held without bond. He is accused of multiple charges related to the stabbings, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

The NYPD alerted departments across the country to look into the suspect for more potential crimes. They are also working with the FBI.