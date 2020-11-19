Some are not heeding CDC guidance on not travelling during Thanksgiving to prevent spread of COVID-19

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and prevention lowered the boom on Nov. 19, and warned Americans against travel this Thanksgiving holiday to help avoid spreading COVID-19.

In updated guidelines, CDC officials state "postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year."

However, despite the recommendations, some travelers feel it’s safe to travel, so long as they continue take the necessary precautions.

"I think as long as you’re safe and you’re wearing your mask, you’re told it’s very safe in the plane, that the air is very clean, and they do a very good job cleaning the planes," said one person, identified only as Katie.

For the Dils family, November 2020 marked their first time travelling by plane since the pandemic began.They planned a trip from Michigan to Phoenix months ago, but cancelled due to the virus. The family decided to spend Thanksgiving in Arizona, after finding out they’ll lose out on their hotel credit.

"Instead of worrying about the different family members and staying away from everybody, so we are just here with our family and we are going to do our thing," said Julie Dils.

For them, Thanksgiving will look a lot different for 2020.

"It’s either going to be the hotel or carry out," said Julie. One of the two, so we’ll figure it out as we go along, so it’s just a good time for us to be together with the family."