Some upsides of Arizona's summer heat

As we adjust to extreme heat this summer in Arizona, we thought, why not look on the bright side? Surely there are some good things about 110, right?

When you're sweating, it's tough to see the upside of high temperatures, but we asked some people out and about in Phoenix to find something positive about the heat.

"There's no good thing about the heat," a resident said, but we beg to differ.

One of the good things: traffic is lighter.

Winter visitors have bailed and Valley residents are seeking cooler climates.

Next up, hot temps are better for allergy sufferers.

Allergist Duane Wong was definitive about the benefits of high heat.

After a wet winter and high pollen counts, his patients welcome the hot temps in summer.

"Now that it's here, not that we've hit a hundred degrees a few days in a row, now we're starting to see pollen counts start to drop. It's really been a great thing this summer, he said.

Looking to cool down and save money?

Local resorts have slashed prices to lure residents to enjoy staycations.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer on any day that reaches a temp of 104 or higher.

Also dropping in price is a round of golf. In fact, it's plummeting – sometimes by more than 50%.

Another good thing: heat is good for your aches and pains.

"My grandparents came from California. They moved to Buckeye for the heat," a man said.

Another said, "It helps my arthritis and everything like that."