State Farm Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site workers treated to Super Bowl festivities

State Farm Stadium has hosted Super Bowls in the past, but on this Super Bowl Sunday, it's host to Arizona's 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site.

Hundreds flocked to the stadium on Feb. 7 to get their COVID-19 vaccines, but behind the scenes, the Super Bowl wasn't forgotten as healthcare workers and volunteers were treated to a viewing party of their own.

They watched the game during some downtime alongside the Cardinals mascot.

"We want to show our love back to our volunteers that they will not miss the Super Bowl and everything great that comes along with the Super Bowl," an organizer says.

The 500 volunteers who run the site got to enjoy Tampa Bay and Kansas City themed meals.

"We are giving them some Kansas City ribs and of course anyone going for the Tampa folks we have Cuban sandwiches," the organizer says.

The 24/7 vaccination site has been operating since mid-January and so far, more than 130,000 vaccinations have been given out at there.

The event, organizers say, is meant to honor those workers who put in long hours on weekends, holidays, and even unofficial holidays, like the Super Bowl.

"This is supposed to be a day to relax and yet they still woke up this early to come out here and make sure Arizona got vaccinated," another organizer said.