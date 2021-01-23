Expand / Collapse search
State Farm Stadium proven successful so far with COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Coronavirus in Arizona
Thousands each day are getting vaccinated at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and health officials say they need more vaccine doses from the federal government.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Healthcare workers and COVID-19 distribution staff at State Farm Stadium worked through a rainy Saturday evening to vaccinate as many Arizonans as possible.

The vaccination site is up and running 24/7 for those in the groups able to get vaccinated, and also for those receiving their second doses.

The system at the stadium is so successful, the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says it requested 300,000 additional vaccines but were denied by the federal government.

How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ says, "The success of our State Farm Stadium vaccination site has made it clear that Arizona can efficiently and effectively administer the vaccine to large numbers. Now the federal government has to step up its game and provide additional vaccine to support Arizona’s proven momentum."

Arizona's COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

To date, Arizona has administered more than 412,000 vaccine doses to more than 343,000 people. Nearly 62,000 of the total doses are those who have received both doses.

The state is sending a message to the federal government to give Arizona more vaccines, and healthcare workers say they'll make good use of them. 

To find a vaccine appointment, visit this link.
 