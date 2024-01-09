Stolen truck leads to man's arrest in the West Valley: Phoenix PD

A man has been arrested, according to Phoenix Police officials, after an incident involving a truck that was stolen.

The incident first began in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police said officers attempted to stop the truck in the area at around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 8.

"Before officers could contact the driver, he drove to 35th Avenue where he drove through a chain-link fence. Tactical units were able to take the man into custody near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road with the aid of less lethal tools," read a portion of the brief statement released by police.

Police officials said the incident did not involve a pursuit. The suspect's identity has not been released.

