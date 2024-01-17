Stolen U-Haul truck driver arrested after evading Phoenix Police, department says

The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck fled from officers Wednesday night but was caught shortly after, Phoenix Police said.

At around 6 p.m. near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road on Jan. 17, Phoenix Police officers saw someone in a stolen U-Haul truck and tried to speak with them.

"The vehicle fled from officers and was tracked to multiple locations until it was stopped in the area of Interstate 10 Highway and Baseline Road," police said.

The driver was arrested and will be checked out at the hospital before being booked into jail on suspicion of several charges.

Map of the area where the incident began: