Study: Higher temp coffee provides more antioxidants than cold brew

Instead of picking up some cold brew for that morning java you may want to have that cup of coffee hot.

Coffee is known to have healthful antioxidants, which are beneficial in reducing the risk of many diseases like diabetes, liver and heart disease.

Although cold brew coffee has less acidity, according to a recent study, hot coffee has 50% more antioxidants than cold brew.

One Cleveland Clinic doctor suggests it's healthier to brew your coffee hot and then pour it over ice. so that you don't lose the antioxidant benefits.

And remember coffee is always best to drink black with no added sugar or creamer.