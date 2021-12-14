Supreme Court asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Supreme Court asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 6:25PM
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

Supreme Court asked to allow Arizona to enforce ban on some abortions

Arizona's attorney general is asking the court to allow the state to enforce the ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Arizona asked the Supreme Court Dec. 13 to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.

The request from the state’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of a decision keeping in place Texas’ ban on abortion after about six weeks, while allowing some challenges to the law to continue.

A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates a pregnancy solely because of a genetic abnormality. A federal appeals court also refused to allow its enforcement.

Arizona also prohibits abortions over race and sex, but those provisions are not at issue.

Brnovich argued in court papers that the law furthers Arizona’s interest in protecting the disability community from discrimination. He also wrote that it’s not right to call the law an abortion ban. A woman still could obtain an abortion in such circumstances if she doesn’t say why she wants one or makes a decision independent of a fetal abnormality, among other reasons, he wrote.

Several Republican-led states have enacted laws prohibiting abortion based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome or other genetic issues, among hundreds of new abortion restrictions put in place in recent years.

The federal appeals court in Cincinnati allowed Ohio’s law to take effect and appellate judges in St. Louis are deliberating over a similar law in Missouri.

When the issue last came to the Supreme Court, in 2019, the justices rejected Indiana’s appeal over enforcing its law, which also prohibited abortion because of the race or sex of the fetus. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a lengthy opinion in which he said the Indiana law "and other laws like it promote a State’s compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics."

The case goes first to Justice Elena Kagan, who handles emergency requests from Arizona.

(Related Video) Arizonans sound off following U.S. Supreme Court arguments over the Mississippi abortion case

A United States Supreme Court hearing involving the right to an abortion brought out hundreds of pro-life and pro-choice protesters, and in Arizona, there is no shortage of opinions over the issue of abortion. Some believe should the U.S. Supreme Court roll back Roe v. Wade with a ruling, abortion could be banned outright in a number of U.S. states. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

Related news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 


 