Surprise Disney trips, Costco hot dogs, adult Happy Meals: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a 100-year-old veteran getting surprised with a trip to Disneyland to an Arizona couple offering free rides to seniors in need, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 24-30 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. 'One of the best days of my life': Stranger takes 100-year-old veteran to Disneyland: Video going viral on social media shows a random act of kindness being taken to a whole new level - and it's giving us all the feels.

2. Arizona couple who sold cheap gas during the summer now offering free rides to senior citizens in need: A gas station in the Phoenix area that is known for selling cheap gas is now giving seniors a break by offering them free rides to get important supplies.

3. Indiana teen 'only student in the world' to ace AP Calculus exam: An Indiana teenager has achieved something no other student in the world achieved this spring: a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Calculus AB exam.

Penn Junior Felix Zhang being interviewed by reporters. (Credit: Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation)

4. John Cena breaks Make-A-Wish record with 650 wishes granted to sick children: WWE superstar and actor John Cena is the celebrity kids ask for most when they’re granted a wish through Make-A-Wish. And time and time again, John Cena shows up.

John Cena in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for JCPenney) Expand

5. McDonald’s to add adult Happy Meals to the menu: McDonald’s has found a way for adults to also enjoy a Happy Meal complete with toy figurines.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box (Credit: McDonald's USA, LLC)

6. Costco CFO says hot dog combo price might remain $1.50 forever: At an earnings call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti said the profit margins the company is seeing in the gas and travel sectors allow Costco to make up for losses at the food court.

FILE - Close-up of signs listing prices at Costco food court, including the price for Costco's hot dog and fountain soda combination, in Danville, California, on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

7. Florida flamingos ride out Hurricane Ian in bathroom: As Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday, millions of Floridians either evacuated or hunkered down at home. That included some of St. Petersburg’s most famous feathered friends.

Flamingos stay safe from Hurricane Ian inside a bathroom at Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, Florida (photo courtesy Sunken Gardens).

8. Ohio dad calls police after getting locked in chicken coop by son: The dad told an Ohio TV station that he was helping to get the family’s hens inside the coop when his 3-year-old son turned the key to the door and locked him in.

FILE-Hens lay eggs in nesting boxes while others seen near the windows inside a chicken coop. (Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

9. 2 dogs, a horse, cow and goat are in the running for 'America's Favorite Pet': The five animals beat out 92 beloved pets in their group in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom – a new pet popularity contest – and they landed tops after enduring four rounds of voting.

FILE - Dogs at a dog park. (Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

10. Peoria 6 year old hopes to empower other kids as American Heart Association ambassador: Isabel was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with a rare heart failure condition called restrictive cardiomyopathy.



