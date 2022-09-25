Peoria 6 year old hopes to empower other kids as American Heart Association ambassador

Isabel looks like a typical 6 year old who loves playing with her brothers, but what you don't see is that she is a survivor.

"I'm Isabel and I have a special heart," she said.

Isabel was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with a rare heart failure condition called restrictive cardiomyopathy.

"At the time, I couldn't talk. There were times I couldn't breathe, you just, the best way to describe it is just it's like someone just ripped your heart out of your chest. It's an out-of-body experience finding out your child is suffering with something so serious," said Isabel's mother, Sara Siqueros.

Siqueros had just given birth to Isabel's twin brothers when she learned of her daughter's diagnosis. Because there was no treatment for Isabel's condition, she was listed for a heart transplant and received her second chance at life in May 2018.

"You're overcome with relief and then immediately sadness knowing exactly what another family is going through at the same time, you are, and it's also this fear of this surgery she is about to go through will she make it out, will the heart accept, will it reject," Siqueros said. "It's important to get our story out there so people can be aware that there are kids facing huge battles."

Isabel will be telling her story as a Youth Heart Ambassador.

"We really want to make sure we are empowering the kids to share their stories in local schools, so that the kids when they're learning about Kids Heart Challenge and what it means to make a difference to save lives, they're connecting with a story right here locally, and they can see and hear what someone like Isabel has been through," said Morgan Porter of the American Heart Association. "She'll be the face and the voice of the American Heart Association in school programs, so she'll be recording fun videos, helping share her story in different ways through school communications."

Isabel has already helped her brother. Her mom says he was diagnosed with the same disease and also received a transplant. She's certain her daughter will make a difference in many lives.

"I just hope she knows how special she is and how lucky she is to be given a second chance at life and that she uses her voice to help other children like her," said Siqueros.

