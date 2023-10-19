Surprise, Goodyear Police SWAT teams search home

A command van and multiple police vehicles were seen at a home near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Rick Hernandez of the Surprise Police Department says their Criminal Investigations Unit was conducting a search warrant in the area with the assistance of Surprise and Goodyear SWAT teams.

"This investigation focuses on one property in the area, and there is no threat to the surrounding area," he said.

Hernandez says this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

No names have been released in this case.