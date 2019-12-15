Surprise Police officer injured in crash during traffic stop near L-303 and Waddell, woman arrested
SURPRISE, Ariz. - The Department of Public Safety says a Surprise Police officer was injured in a crash while finishing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
The crash happened at 11:07 p.m. on northbound L-303 at Waddell Road.
DPS says the officer was finishing a traffic stop and standing outside of his vehicle when a gray Hyundai Tucson crashed into the back of the patrol car. The officer was also struck.
The officer sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
DPS identified the driver as 30-year-old Kourtnie Chavez, who also sustained non-life threatening injuries. She is accused of aggravated assault, endangerment and DUI.
The investigation is ongoing.
