Surviving death, daring rescues, fighting back crocodiles: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a teen surviving a car crash after being pronounced dead to a woman conceiving a second child while already pregnant, there was no shortage of strange and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from June 18 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Phoenix gas station selling fuel way below the average: 'We are helping our community': The owners of a gas station who practice the Sikh religion have decided to help people when they need it most, and they're doing it by lowering their gas prices in Phoenix.

2. Houston-area teen pronounced dead in car crash ends up surviving: Doctors pronounced him dead. But his mom refused that fate and turned to prayer. Today, her 15-year-old is alive and a year into recovery and rehabilitation.

3. ‘Action hero’ breaks windshield, saves children from car teetering on embankment: A state worker is being praised as an "action hero" for his daring rescue of a family from a vehicle that was about to roll off an embankment.

An Oregon state worker was able to save a family from a car teetering on the edge of an embankment. (Credit: Oregon Department of Transportation)

4. Cross still stands after fire destroys Texas church: 'A sight to behold': A fire tore through a Texas church on Friday, leveling the building and destroying nearly everything inside – except for a cross that was still standing among the charred debris.

A cross still stands after a fire destroyed the Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Texas, on Friday. (Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2)

5. Grieving dog owner gets surprise when trying to return unused pet food: ‘It was so touching’: When Anna Brose’s dog passed, she decided to send unused pet food back to Chewy — not expecting the company to send her a gift back.

Anna Brose shares a picture of her dog, Gus. (Credit: Anna Brose)

6. Stunning photo of clouds that look like crashing ocean waves goes viral: A Minnesota woman recently captured an incredible cloud formation that appeared to look like an ocean in the sky in a now viral photo.

Credit: Theresa Birgin Lucas

7. Say ‘I do’ in Italy: Lazio Region will pay you 2,000 euros to get married there: The promotion, called "In Lazio with Love," is open to both Italians and foreigners to help the region recover from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridal Pair in front of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on June 13, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

8. ‘Total shock’: Texas woman conceives 2nd child while pregnant, gives birth to ‘twins’: Cara Winhold found out she was pregnant in March 2021, but nearly one month later she found out she was pregnant again.

The doctors determined the two babies were conceived about one week apart due to the measurements of their sacs. (Credit: Cara Winhold)

9. Man fights off charging crocodile with frying pan, video goes viral: The owner of a tourist lodge in Australia’s Northern Territory smacked a charging crocodile with a frying pan in a video that has now gone viral.

10. Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Chandler: The 10-week-old kitten, affectionately called Augustus Gloop, was found treading water in a drain near Alma School and Germann roads.







