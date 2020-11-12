Suspect accused of carjacking teens in the West Valley appears in court

New details are being released surrounding a wild chase in the West Valley that happened after police say a 19-year-old allegedly carjacked a group of teens.

According to a FOX 10 news report on Nov. 10, the suspect, identified by Goodyear police as 19-year-old Quilon Ivory Dornel Lopez, had reportedly assaulted a woman and stole her car at a hotel near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads.

Police were trying to locate the victim's vehicle when Lopez allegedly tried to carjack another victim while armed with a gun in a grocery store parking lot. Lopez was unsuccessful and left the area on foot.

30 minutes later, the suspect carjacked teenagers a half-mile away from where he was unsuccessful, getting away with the car and phones. The teens were able to track down the suspect using the "Find My Phone" feature on their phones.

Multiple agencies, including Goodyear Police, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and DPS, attempted a traffic stop. At one point, police say the suspect rear-ended another car on the road while trying to get away from authorities. Lopez eventually fled on foot, but was later tracked down and arrested.

Lopez appeared in court on Nov. 12. He is accused of committing multiple felonies, including armed robbery and shoplifting.

Advertisement

In court, Lopez asked the judge to release him to his family, but the request was denied.

"I just want to see them and make things right with them," said Lopez.

On Nov. 12, FOX 10 attempted to speak with Lopez's family, but no one answered the door.

Lopez is being held on a $200,000 bond. Another court appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 17.