Suspect injured in Phoenix Police shooting, department says

Phoenix Police say a suspect was shot by officers Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road around 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.

"The suspect in this incident was shot by officers and taken to the hospital for follow up care," police said.

For now, police haven't detailed what led up to the shooting or what the suspect's condition is.

There are road closures in the area as the investigation continues.

Map of where the shooting happened: